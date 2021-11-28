IFP Advisors Inc Sells 98 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,770 shares of company stock worth $22,088,178. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.87 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

