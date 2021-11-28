IFP Advisors Inc Sells 257 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTEC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 316,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter.

DTEC stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08.

