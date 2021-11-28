IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $39,000 Investment in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 238.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 184,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

Get SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of WIP stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.