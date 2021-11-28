IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ONLN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,415,000 after purchasing an additional 335,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 258.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,553,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000.

ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.63.

