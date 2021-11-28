IFP Advisors Inc Has $44,000 Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in GDS were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in GDS by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in GDS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 410,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 39,810 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in GDS by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 208,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $55.55 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.51.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

