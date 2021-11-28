IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 23.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novavax were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 96.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $2,782,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $5,074,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $17,240,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 155.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,332 shares of company stock valued at $43,023,648 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $217.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.28. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

