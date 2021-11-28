IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,420,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,758,000 after acquiring an additional 96,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $607.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $635.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $446.68 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

