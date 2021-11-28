IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $607.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $635.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $635.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $446.68 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.