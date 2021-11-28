IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.38.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 217,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,214. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $916.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 1.57.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,816.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,116 shares of company stock valued at $362,175 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.