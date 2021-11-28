Ideaology Hits Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million (IDEA)

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ideaology has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Ideaology has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $739,250.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.00233284 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.