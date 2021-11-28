iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of ICAD opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. iCAD has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Go sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $95,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $420,425. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,242,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iCAD by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in iCAD by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 631,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 222,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iCAD by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in iCAD by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

