Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 191,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 36.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 87,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Hurco Companies in the second quarter valued at $3,353,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hurco Companies in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hurco Companies in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HURC opened at $31.76 on Friday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.60 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $209.63 million, a PE ratio of 211.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

