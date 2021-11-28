Hotel Chocolat Group’s (HOTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on the stock.

HOTC stock opened at GBX 515 ($6.73) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 455.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 401.44. Hotel Chocolat Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £706.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

In related news, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £17,535 ($22,909.59).

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.