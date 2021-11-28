Hotel Chocolat Group’s (HOTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on the stock.

HOTC stock opened at GBX 515 ($6.73) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 455.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 401.44. Hotel Chocolat Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 555.10 ($7.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £706.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.55), for a total transaction of £17,535 ($22,909.59).

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

