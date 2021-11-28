Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. 1,111,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,695. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,634 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 50.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth $19,428,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 59.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,501 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

