Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Down 9.3%

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) shares were down 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.89. Approximately 206,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,195,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

