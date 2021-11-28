Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Hits $0.16

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $6.51 million and $667,670.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00061436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00074406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00099732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.50 or 0.07446569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,861.95 or 1.00094013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

