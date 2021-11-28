HOQU Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 28th. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $339,511.14 and approximately $1.03 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.31 or 0.00233101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

