Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIXX. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $2,953,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 750,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 444,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,424 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIXX stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.22. 373,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,062. The stock has a market cap of $298.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.71. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

