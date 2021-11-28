HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.01

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$16.01 and last traded at C$16.25, with a volume of 20740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLS. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$527.33 million and a P/E ratio of -25.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is -24.45%.

About HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

