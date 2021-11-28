HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) Receives $35.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

HireRight Holdings Corp (NYSE:HRT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HRT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 454,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,913. HireRight has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

HireRight Company Profile

