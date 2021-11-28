HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 15th

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

HireQuest has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of HQI opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.89.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. HireQuest had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 20.88%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HireQuest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HireQuest stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.07% of HireQuest at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

