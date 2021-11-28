Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the October 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highway stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.16% of Highway worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highway alerts:

HIHO opened at $4.40 on Friday. Highway has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 million, a PE ratio of 220.11 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.60%.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.