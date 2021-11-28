Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

NYSE HXL opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -204.77 and a beta of 1.40. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.