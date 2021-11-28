Heritage Way Advisors LLC Sells 786 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $110.89 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.09 and a 12-month high of $114.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

