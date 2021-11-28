Heritage Way Advisors LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,777 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.3% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

