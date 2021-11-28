Heritage Way Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.83. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

