Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Shares Down 0.1%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG)’s stock price fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.99. 13,050 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 524% from the average session volume of 2,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG)

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers checking, savings, mobile and online banking, automated teller machines (ATMs) , and other services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, including non-owner-occupied properties and home equity lines of credit, and commercial real estate.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage NOLA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.