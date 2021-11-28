Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Societe Generale lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,638. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

