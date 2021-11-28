Hellenic Coin (HNC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.23 or 0.00349576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000042 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.