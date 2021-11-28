Helix (HLIX) Reaches One Day Volume of $46.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 33.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, Helix has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Helix has a market capitalization of $148,936.12 and $46.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00060611 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000321 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000118 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 79.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

