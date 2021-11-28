Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) vs. Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Critical Review

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Trimedyne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Trimedyne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 26.10 -$14.13 million ($8.01) -0.90 Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trimedyne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Trimedyne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -3,640.44% -227.11% -166.44% Trimedyne N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Helius Medical Technologies and Trimedyne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Trimedyne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helius Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.97%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Trimedyne.

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies beats Trimedyne on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Trimedyne Company Profile

Trimedyne, Inc. manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties. The company also provides 80 watt and 30 watt holmium lasers, and side firing laser needles to treat herniated or ruptured spinal discs. In addition, it engages in the provision of services, and rental of lasers and other medical equipment to hospitals and surgery centers on a fee-per-case basis. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, and internationally. It markets its products through commission sales representatives in the United States and independent distributors internationally. Trimedyne, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Irvine, California.

