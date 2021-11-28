Helex Price Tops $0.0478 on Exchanges (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Helex has a total market cap of $3,353.96 and $1,995.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helex has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00043380 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.13 or 0.00236710 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Helex Profile

Helex (HLX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,160 coins. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Helex Corporation Ltd is a registered company in London, United Kingdom. The Helex token is a trading cryptocurrency built to be used as a payment method for all the services that Helex offersr. It is built inside the ethereum blockchain, a secure and decentralized platform that allows payments between users around the world. “

Helex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.