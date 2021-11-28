Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.39 Million

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to announce $194.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.14 million and the highest is $198.44 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $187.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $766.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.24 million to $772.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $796.68 million, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $823.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.3% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 108.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 637,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 330,987 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 56,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

