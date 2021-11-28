Head-To-Head Survey: Union Bankshares (UNB) vs. Its Rivals

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ: UNB) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Union Bankshares to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

13.4% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Union Bankshares and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Union Bankshares Competitors 2153 8906 7188 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Union Bankshares’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Union Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Union Bankshares and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares $52.75 million $12.81 million 10.43 Union Bankshares Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.30

Union Bankshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares. Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Union Bankshares pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares’ competitors have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Union Bankshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares 25.41% 16.79% 1.25% Union Bankshares Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

Summary

Union Bankshares competitors beat Union Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, VT.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.