Head-To-Head Contrast: Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) versus Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Tivity Health shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tivity Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Quipt Home Medical and Tivity Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quipt Home Medical 0 0 8 0 3.00 Tivity Health 1 3 2 0 2.17

Quipt Home Medical currently has a consensus target price of $10.06, indicating a potential upside of 61.00%. Tivity Health has a consensus target price of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 10.31%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Tivity Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Tivity Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quipt Home Medical $72.73 million 2.87 -$5.03 million N/A N/A Tivity Health $437.71 million 2.85 -$223.63 million $2.36 10.63

Quipt Home Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tivity Health.

Profitability

This table compares Quipt Home Medical and Tivity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quipt Home Medical -9.03% -0.93% -0.39% Tivity Health 26.07% 163.79% 14.79%

Summary

Tivity Health beats Quipt Home Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet. The company was founded by Robert E. Stone and Thomas G. Cigarran in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

