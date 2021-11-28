Head-To-Head Comparison: Bionik Laboratories (BNKL) & Its Peers

Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS: BNKL) is one of 44 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bionik Laboratories to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionik Laboratories -759.08% -190.99% -49.03% Bionik Laboratories Competitors -155.65% -53.48% -11.38%

This table compares Bionik Laboratories and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bionik Laboratories $1.19 million -$13.62 million -0.60 Bionik Laboratories Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 20.07

Bionik Laboratories’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bionik Laboratories. Bionik Laboratories is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.4% of Bionik Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories’ peers have a beta of 0.48, meaning that their average share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bionik Laboratories and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionik Laboratories Competitors 330 1301 2235 84 2.52

As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 19.54%. Given Bionik Laboratories’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bionik Laboratories has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Bionik Laboratories peers beat Bionik Laboratories on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Bionik Laboratories Company Profile

Bionik Laboratories Corp. engages in the provision of rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological disorders. Its products include InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, and InMotion WRIST. The company was founded by Michal Prywata and Thiago Caires on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

