Head to Head Comparison: Air Canada (ACDVF) and Its Competitors

Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF) is one of 33 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Air Canada to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Air Canada and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 0 5 8 0 2.62 Air Canada Competitors 643 2120 3070 189 2.47

Air Canada currently has a consensus price target of $28.90, indicating a potential upside of 72.02%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 44.96%. Given Air Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Air Canada is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Air Canada and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $4.35 billion -$3.47 billion -1.65 Air Canada Competitors $5.79 billion -$2.67 billion -37.46

Air Canada’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Air Canada. Air Canada is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada -94.82% -399.35% -15.17% Air Canada Competitors -11.82% -73.31% -3.31%

Risk and Volatility

Air Canada has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Canada’s competitors have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Air Canada competitors beat Air Canada on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

