Hays (LON:HAS) Price Target Cut to GBX 160

Hays (LON:HAS) had its price target decreased by Liberum Capital from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Hays to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

Shares of LON:HAS opened at GBX 146.90 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.30. Hays has a 52-week low of GBX 128.30 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In related news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total value of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

