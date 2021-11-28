HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post sales of $54.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $55.50 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $69.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $233.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $234.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $14.22. 193,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,857. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $756.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 919,950 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 114,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 338,330 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

