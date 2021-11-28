Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. Halma has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

