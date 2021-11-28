Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $563,000 Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $83,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 20.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AOS opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $83.60.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $190,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,055 shares of company stock worth $9,127,139 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

