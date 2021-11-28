Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

AVAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $7.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $1,688,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $2,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

