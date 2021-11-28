Grimm One Day Trading Volume Tops $431.00 (GRIMM)

Grimm (CURRENCY:GRIMM) traded 56.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One Grimm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. Grimm has a total market cap of $159,086.06 and approximately $431.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00015284 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001118 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Grimm

Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com . Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Grimm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using U.S. dollars.

