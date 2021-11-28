GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Down 82.9% in November

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 82.9% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GreenShift stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,227. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. GreenShift has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.44.

GreenShift Company Profile

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

