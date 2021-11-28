Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $38.04 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 2438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

Specifically, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 680,594 shares of company stock valued at $26,113,543. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Green Dot by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth $4,216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 65,135 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

