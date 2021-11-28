Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,194 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.
NYSE COP opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $77.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.
