Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG opened at $90.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.