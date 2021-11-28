Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 61.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 4.9% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $433.15 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $442.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.05.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

