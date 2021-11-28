Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 10,205 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 36.0% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

