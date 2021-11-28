Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after buying an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,499,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,524,000 after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average is $80.05.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

